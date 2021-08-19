SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 204,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 28,692 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 655,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,746,000 after purchasing an additional 38,013 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 208,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 25,889 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 326,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPIB opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.75. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $37.19.

