SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,750,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,234,000 after purchasing an additional 42,459 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,668,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 206,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 121,460 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $40.05 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.79.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.