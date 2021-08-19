SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) is Islay Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Islay Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,287 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPSM. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000.

SPSM traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $41.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,724. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $45.41.

