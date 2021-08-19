SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 1.4% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 103,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 18,083 shares during the period. FundX Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 108,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $2.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,519,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,277,636. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.74.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.