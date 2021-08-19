SPDR S&P Retail ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 47,942 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 346% compared to the average volume of 10,744 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRT. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,918. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $48.02 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.48.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

