Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Price Target Raised to £150.50

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its price target raised by Barclays from £122.85 ($160.50) to £150.50 ($196.63) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPX. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a £130 ($169.85) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £108 ($141.10) to £135 ($176.38) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of £124.70 ($162.92).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at £157.40 ($205.64) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is £143.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of £11.61 billion and a PE ratio of 56.58. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of £100.47 ($131.26) and a fifty-two week high of £162.04 ($211.70).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a GBX 38.50 ($0.50) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

