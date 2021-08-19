Splinterlands (SPS) Reaches Market Cap of $36.07 Million

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. Splinterlands has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00056849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00142803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.04 or 0.00150336 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,572.75 or 0.99960924 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $425.61 or 0.00913502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $328.58 or 0.00705235 BTC.

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

