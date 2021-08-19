Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.78.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of SPLK traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.47. 19,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Splunk has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total transaction of $48,754.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,791 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 12,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.6% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 210,998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,506,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 48.0% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $74,560,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 17.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

