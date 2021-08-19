Sportsman’s Warehouse Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,011 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,931% compared to the average volume of 99 call options.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $772.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $18.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $326.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 60.44%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 25,058 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 114,545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 268,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 118,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,624,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

