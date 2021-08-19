SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

SPXC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sidoti began coverage on SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. SPX has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $67.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.55 million. Analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,058,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPX during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPX during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in SPX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

