Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 16,339 Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 447,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NAT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.07 million, a P/E ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $18.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

