Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 43,108 Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,108 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.14% of Hallador Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,154,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 133.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 35,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 955.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 293,387 shares in the last quarter. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HNRG opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77. Hallador Energy has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.48.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

