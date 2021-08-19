Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $76,000 Investment in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 98,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 6.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

BLPH stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $12.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.52.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.26. Sell-side analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLPH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

