Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 165,212 Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 88.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,212 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kadmon by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Kadmon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kadmon by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadmon alerts:

KDMN stock opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. The firm has a market cap of $834.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.56. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDMN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Kadmon Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.