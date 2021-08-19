Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 2,746 Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 13.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 19.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after purchasing an additional 495,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 12.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 91,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,282,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 47,590 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Acacia Research from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein sold 9,600 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $52,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,719. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc W. Booth sold 5,909 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $36,044.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,744.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACTG stock opened at $5.45 on Thursday. Acacia Research Co. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 201.72%.

Acacia Research Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, intends to acquire undervalued businesses primarily in technology, life sciences, industrial, and financial services segments in the United States. The company also invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets, as well as engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

