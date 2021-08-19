Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $80,735.00

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Squirrel Finance has a market cap of $2.07 million and $80,735.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Squirrel Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.54 or 0.00003307 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00057304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.00 or 0.00862164 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00047799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00104867 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Profile

Squirrel Finance (CRYPTO:NUTS) is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 1,348,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,347,591 coins. The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance . Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Buying and Selling Squirrel Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Squirrel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Squirrel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

