St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) Receives GBX 532.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 532.60 ($6.96).

SMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 542 ($7.08) price target on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 542 ($7.08) target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 542 ($7.08) target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, insider Sarwjit Sambhi sold 38,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($7.30), for a total transaction of £214,124.95 ($279,755.62). Also, insider Robert Hudson sold 19,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.17), for a total value of £106,440.12 ($139,064.70).

Shares of LON SMP remained flat at $GBX 559 ($7.30) during trading on Friday. St. Modwen Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 294.46 ($3.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 560 ($7.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 555.63. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -10.22.

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

