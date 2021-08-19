Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Earns Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $3.92 target price on Standard Life Aberdeen and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

OTCMKTS SLFPF opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

