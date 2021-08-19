State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Essential Utilities by 257.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992,494 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,437,000 after buying an additional 1,255,280 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,885,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,126,000 after buying an additional 864,777 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,564,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,810,000 after buying an additional 576,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 490.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 590,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after buying an additional 490,630 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.22. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,302 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTRG. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

