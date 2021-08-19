State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 12,500 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Shares of CBSH opened at $68.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.