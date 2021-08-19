State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $198,000. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARWR. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

ARWR stock opened at $59.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.59 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.71. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

