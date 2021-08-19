State Street (NYSE:STT) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

State Street (NYSE:STT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

Shares of STT stock opened at $87.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $92.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STT. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 6,927.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

