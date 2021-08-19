Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Increased to C$54.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stelco to C$60.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$63.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$56.83.

TSE:STLC opened at C$46.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.22. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$8.95 and a twelve month high of C$50.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is -111.11%.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

