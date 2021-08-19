Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Up 4%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)’s share price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.55. Approximately 41,737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,362,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

STEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Stem in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter valued at $1,927,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stem by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stem during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Stem during the 1st quarter worth about $1,574,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 10.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

