Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,428 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,271% compared to the average volume of 250 put options.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,576 shares of company stock worth $1,399,197. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,351,154,000 after purchasing an additional 51,806,488 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,442,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,034,000 after acquiring an additional 33,971,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,671,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.71 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.