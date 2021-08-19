STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.940-$1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

STORE Capital stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.04. The company had a trading volume of 994,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,046. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 78.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STOR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.80.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.