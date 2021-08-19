StormX Price Tops $0.0277 on Major Exchanges (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. StormX has a market capitalization of $277.10 million and approximately $16.27 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StormX coin can currently be bought for $0.0277 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, StormX has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00056726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015033 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.45 or 0.00849553 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00047443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00104199 BTC.

StormX Coin Profile

StormX (STMX) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

Buying and Selling StormX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

