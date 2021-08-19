STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SSKN opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.84.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 26.12%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSKN. 22NW LP acquired a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,273,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 149,851 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 60,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

