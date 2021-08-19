STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

Shares of SSKN opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 26.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. Analysts anticipate that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,273,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 149,851 shares during the period. Finally, 22NW LP bought a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,299,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.