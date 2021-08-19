Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) Short Interest Update

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the July 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:SENR opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.58.
Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Company Profile
