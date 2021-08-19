Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

SNAX opened at $6.03 on Monday. Stryve Foods has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of -0.01.

About Stryve Foods

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

