Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS DNPUF opened at $16.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.41. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

About Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, diagnostics, and others. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, pruritus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

