Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the July 15th total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SMFG stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $6.79. 1,434,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,122. The company has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 1.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

