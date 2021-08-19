Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $307.69 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,044,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154,570 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $307,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.21.

NYSE:DLR opened at $159.65 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $164.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.60. The firm has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.60%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,772 shares of company stock valued at $54,921,284. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

