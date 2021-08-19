Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $371.67 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,430,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 99,636 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $371,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Stryker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Stryker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, upped their price objective on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

SYK opened at $263.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $185.20 and a 52-week high of $275.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

