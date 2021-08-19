Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Trading Down 0.2%

Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO)’s share price fell 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 487.26 ($6.37) and last traded at GBX 489 ($6.39). 1,432,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 593,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 490 ($6.40).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUMO. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Sumo Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 513 ($6.70) in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Shore Capital lowered shares of Sumo Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 425.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £838.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.00.

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end creative development and co-development services to the video games and entertainment industries in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, India, and Canada. It offers visual concept design, pre-production, development, user-interface design, and post-release support services.

