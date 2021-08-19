Suncor Energy’s (SU) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CSFB

CSFB reissued their outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$32.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.65.

Shares of SU stock opened at C$22.75 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.28 and a 52-week high of C$31.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.77 billion and a PE ratio of 22.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$250,240.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,047,863.60.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

