Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SUUIF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.16.

OTCMKTS:SUUIF opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

