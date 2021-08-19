Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Trading 2.5% Higher

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.08 and last traded at $11.06. 6,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 621,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Suzano during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Suzano during the first quarter worth approximately $32,163,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Suzano by 12.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Suzano during the first quarter worth approximately $790,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in Suzano by 4.9% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 517,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 24,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

