SVB Leerink Cuts Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Price Target to $30.00

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $19.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

