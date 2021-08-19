Swarm City (SWT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $344,873.62

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $344,873.62 and $24.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swarm City has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm City coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0404 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00056042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002977 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.32 or 0.00849985 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00047578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00103026 BTC.

Swarm City Coin Profile

SWT is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars.

