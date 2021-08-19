Swiss Life’s (SWSDF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:SWSDF opened at $533.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $508.10. Swiss Life has a 52-week low of $335.00 and a 52-week high of $533.50.
Swiss Life Company Profile
Read More: Do stock splits help investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.