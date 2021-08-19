Swiss Life’s (SWSDF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SWSDF opened at $533.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $508.10. Swiss Life has a 52-week low of $335.00 and a 52-week high of $533.50.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

