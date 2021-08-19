Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €115.13 ($135.45).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SY1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Symrise in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Symrise in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

SY1 stock opened at €125.20 ($147.29) on Thursday. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company’s 50 day moving average is €120.04.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

