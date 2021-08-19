Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €113.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Symrise in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Symrise in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Symrise in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on Symrise in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Symrise and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Symrise has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €115.13 ($135.45).

FRA SY1 opened at €125.20 ($147.29) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €120.04. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

