Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS.

Shares of SNPS opened at $290.63 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $193.55 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.34. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.92.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

