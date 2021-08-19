Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.43% from the stock’s current price.

SNPS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.46.

SNPS stock opened at $290.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $193.55 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,299.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

