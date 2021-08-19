Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

SSMXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sysmex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of SSMXY stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.38. The stock had a trading volume of 31,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,336. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.14 and a beta of 0.21. Sysmex has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $65.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.64.

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

