TaaS Price Tops $0.84 on Major Exchanges (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TaaS has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.79 or 0.00874269 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047687 BTC.

TaaS Coin Profile

TaaS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

