Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Short Interest Up 38.2% in July

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the July 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 6,568.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

TWND remained flat at $$9.73 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,957. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83. Tailwind Acquisition has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

