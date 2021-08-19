Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,547 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.4% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $42,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.6% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 342,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,198,000 after purchasing an additional 48,927 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% in the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 172,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.52. 12,104,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,526,956. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $75.98 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $573.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.66 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

